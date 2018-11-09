Tipperary councillor Hughie McGrath says derelict site owners should be told 'use it or lose it’

Derelict properties around Nenagh are going to have to be compulsorily bought by Tipperary County Council to tackle the mounting problem of unsightly buildings, according to a local councillor.

“We need to take action and call in the owners,” declared Cllr Hughie McGrath.

“The council needs to start instigating a CPO on some places,” he said.

Cllr McGrath has deplored the condition of a house at the Ormond Street and Harkness Place junction on the Borrisokane road.

“The property has no roof. The doors and windows are boarded up and rubbish is being thrown in over the wall,” he said. “People are getting fed up.”

Cllr McGrath also pointed out that a property in the same area had a “window half-hanging off”.

He also pointed to a house at Tyone near Nenagh Hospital, which he said was in a “scandalous” condition. “This has been going on for two years,” he pointed out.

The Independent councillor called on the council to find out who owns the property.

“We need to bring in a use it or lose it policy,” he said.

He could not understand how people could allow their property become so derelict, especially with the town having an accommodation crisis.

“There is a grant of up to €40,000 to bring back derelict buildings and make them habitable again,” said Cllr McGrath.

Council environment officer Marian O’Neill revealed that a number of notices have been issued in relation to the building at Ormond Street / Harkness Place.

She said she would look at the other building in the area mentioned by Cllr McGrath.

The Nenagh-based councillor is not the only local representative to complain about the number of derelict sites in the local council area.

Cllr Ger Darcy has complained that there is a building in Cloughjordan where the slates are coming down.

“It must be dangerous,” he said.

“I am sick and tired of sending emails to the council about derelict buildings,” said Cllr Fiona Bonfield.

The Labour councillor, who highlighted the old convent in Newport as an example of dereliction in her area, described the problem as a “national issue”.

Meanwhile, Cllr Joe Hannigan said the former Angler’s Rest pub near Rathcabbin was “nothing short of scandalous”.

He wants the council to carry out an audit on derelict buildings in the county.