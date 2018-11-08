Free workshops in Tipperary to cope with living with anxiety

A Healthy Ireland where everyone can enjoy physical and mental health and wellbeing to their full potential, where wellbeing is valued and supported at every level of society and is every one’s responsibility.

Nenagh Library is delighted to facilitate HSE Mid West ARIES (Advancing Recovery in Ireland Education Service) who will host a series of 4 Free workshops in the library during the month of November. The main focus of the talks is “Living Well With Anxiety”. Each workshop will have a different theme. The programme is as follows. For more information please contact Mike O’Neill on 085 – 8768517 or michaeloneill8@hse.ie

LIVING WELL WITH ANXIETY

7 November “What Is Anxiety?”

14 November “Responses To Anxiety”

21 November “Anxiety – What To Do ?”

28 November “Tips & Tools For Managing Anxiety”