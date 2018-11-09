Tipperary author Ann Gardiner launches new book on courting and marriage in days gone by

Ann Gardiner will launch a collection of short stories called ‘OLD FASHIONED LOVE’ on Saturday, December 1 at 8.30 in Kilcoran Hotel, Cahir, and everybody is most welcome.

These stories remind us of how courting and marriage was conducted in the forties and fifties in Ireland. Because money was scarce, a wedding was sometimes hosted by the parents of the bride in their own home.

Neighbours and friends gathered in, a simple meal was laid out in the parlour, and they danced until the small hours to the music of a local musician. Afterwards, the newly married couple might spend a day in Ballybunion or Tramore and return home to take up their lives where they’d left off.

There were others who held their wedding receptions in a local hotel with just a few family members present, and some went home after the church ceremony with no fuss at all. Brides didn’t always wear white. Pink or blue were popular colours too and considered more practical for use afterwards.

Rural couples were happy with their lot because everyone around them was in the same boat, economically speaking. While maybe not being vocal about their love for each other, or having the time or money to spend on fancy holidays, there was often a deep bond between them. They did most things together, like going to Mass, town, visiting etc. so their lives were deeply intertwined.

Children were well looked after too, and if they were living on a farm, with plenty of chores to do, they learned to became responsible and confident from a young age.

Newly married couples came under scrutiny if nine months had passed without ‘anything stirring’ but fertility problems in those times were mostly left in God’s hands. However, one story remembers how a particularly pro-active lady decided to try out an old home remedy!

Progress and improved economic conditions have allowed the people of today to change their expectations of courtship and marriage and look forward to a more comfortable future. However, the people of the 40s and 50s navigated the ups and downs of life happily together too, despite poverty and hardship.

Their staunch religious faith, trust in God and the vows they took when they got married were always uppermost in their minds-‘till death do us part’.