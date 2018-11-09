Strategic plan required for alternative use of Bord na Móna property in Co. Tipperary - Lowry 

Deputy Michael Lowry has called on the government to develop a strategic plan for developing alternative uses of Bord na Móna property.

Speaking in the Dáil on the recent announcement by Bord na Mona that they are to accelerate the reduction of peat harvesting, Deputy Lowry said this wipes out a traditional industry, with all its financial reward, its rich history and its tradition.

"The founders of Bord na Mona were people with outstanding vision and ambition. They took creative, bold and courageous decisions. They dedicated themselves to achieve policy objectives by using natural resources to create employment, build communities and financially sustain rural areas.

"Harvesting the bog to save turf, or manufacture briquettes has come to a shuddering halt. This is due to environmental consequences and the necessity to comply with European regulations regarding the use of fossil fuels.

"As a representative of Tipperary I have seen at first hand the devastation caused by the closure of Bord na Mona’s peat facility at Littleton. This resulted in the loss of 125 jobs plus the loss to numerous service providers. This workforce was made up of general workers, electrical, mechanical, fitters, administrators and management. It has impacted on Littleton, Killenaule, Templetuohy, Thurles and surrounding areas.

"The factory was part of the community since it opened in 1981. It was the lifeblood of the local rural economy. It provided quality employment and invaluable community support. It delivered a degree of job security to an area that otherwise was devoid of industry.

"The closure of Littleton Plant was sudden, swift and greeted with widespread shock. The decision by Bord na Mona was noticeable for its lack of advance notice, and consideration for the employees or their dependent families. The redundancy package on offer was meagre and did not reflect the years of dedicated, committed and loyal service by the workers. We had to fight long and hard to secure an enhanced package. After a protracted struggle, we got an agreement on terms which I presume will now become the blueprint for redundancy negotiations on behalf of the workers affected by the midland closures.

"What is evident and very clear is the lack of a strategy to provide alternative opportunities

"There is no effort to maintain the rural infrastructure and support the communities that are so devastated by the resulting job losses. This is not just a rural matter. The people who can now see no future for themselves in their own locality have little choice. It’s either the curse of emigration or a move to our cities where they add to the demands being placed on a housing and healthcare system which is already at breaking point.

"The Bord na Mona announcement on the closures is long on aspiration and short on detail. The Bogs continue to exist, will be there after us and for many generations to come. It is a unique natural resource. The question now and the challenge is how to utilise and maximise the potential for the future. Like the original inspirational founders of Bord na Mona we have to revisit the drawing board. We have to be imaginative and creative to harness the bog for alternative uses. We have to create business opportunities. A major plank of recent Bord na Mona announcements appears to be the development of biomass powered, power stations. This would be a welcome development – power generated in this way is more job sustaining than other green energy sources such as solar or wind.

"The question arises where will the biomass come from? It cannot come from Domestic sources in the short term. It must be sourced from large scale, low cost, renewable and certifiable production outlets. At one stage Bord na Mona considered developing such a capability in the United States. Since then they appear to have shelved the project. Is it now back under consideration or where is the biomass to emanate from.

"Ireland perhaps uniquely among nations with large peatland resources has not moved far from the strategy of 'dig it up and burn it'.

"If the 500 alternative jobs that Bord Na Mona say can now be created are ever to materialise, they need the full resources and support of the State. Within the national 'brains trust' there is an abundance of relevant experience that can be made available through the IDA, Teagasc, Bord Bia, and Bord Failte.

"These peatlands are national assets and the best intelligence should be deployed as a matter of urgency to address their development in a concentrated and joined up manner.

"Whatever the solution with regard to future development will require very substantial investment. The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund has Billions of Euro at its disposal. It has highly skilled staff capable of assessing and developing potential projects. It has partnerships with other investment groups. It is an ideal vehicle with which to develop these areas in a long term sustainable manner.

"ISIF should immediately be brought into the discussion and mandated to develop other investments in conjunction with Bord na Mona.

"In Tipperary there are huge concerns that the 10,000 acre bog, stretching from Killenaule to Errill in Co. Laois is becoming prey to intruders and vandals. Bord na Mona must ensure that when production ceases next year, that as much of the bog as possible will be utilised for horticultural purposes, and that the vast area will be secured. It will not just be open for anybody to drive in and park up”

"And finally. There is a danger that these assets will quickly become regarded as non performing cost centres-no longer justifying the cost of their maintenance and upkeep. While that may be true in balance sheet terms the opposite is true if they are to be redeveloped for the benefit of the Communities who live there and the Country in general.

"For example there are over 700kms of railway line which could serve many uses. There are massive, valuable, buildings capable of redevelopment and redeployment. Without proper protection these assets will be vandalised and plundered.

"Bord na Mona has a duty to its owners, the Irish people, to make sure that does not happen and these resources are preserved in a manner which will allow for their continued contribution to the Economy at both a local and National level," concluded Deputy Lowry.