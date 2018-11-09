Tipperary people will mark the centenary of the end of World War 1 at commemorations this Sunday

Commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One will take place across the county on Sunday, November 11.

A ceremony of remembrance will take place at the War Memorial in Castle Street in Cahir at 10.45am.

The four churches in Cahir will be represented at the ceremony and members of Dail Eireann and the Co. Council will attend. Members of Cahir Brass Band will perform and there will be a period of silence in memory of Cahir soldiers who fought in the War.

The Armistice Day commemoration in Newcastle takes place at the village’s World War 1 Memorial at 10.15am. It will begin with an address by Newcastle Historical Society's chairperson, followed by poetry reading, music and bell ringing. A plaque will also be unveiled. Refreshments will be served in the village hall afterwards.

Ballingarry will also commemorate the people from the location who fought in World War 1 on Sunday morning. There will be a wreath laying ceremony will take place at the village’s war memorial after 10.30am Mass. The ceremony will also include prayers and the blessing of the plaque, which includes 80 names including 78 soldiers, a priest and nun. Anyone who wishes to lay their own wreath will be invited to do so. All are most welcome to attend.

