Strategic plan needed for alternative use of Bord na Móna lands near Littleton, Co. Tipperary - Lowry

Tthe recent announcement by Bord na Móna that they are to accelerate reduction of peat harvesting, “wipes out a traditional industry, with all its financial reward, its rich history and its tradition,” according to Deputy Michael Lowry.

“The founders of Bord na Mona were people with outstanding vision and ambition. They took creative, bold and courageous decisions. They dedicated themselves to achieve policy objectives by using natural resources to create employment, build communities and financially sustain rural areas

“Harvesting the bog to save turf, or manufacture briquettes has come to a shuddering halt. This is due to environmental consequences and the necessity to comply with European regulations regarding the use of fossil fuels.

“As a representative of Tipperary I have seen at first hand the devastation caused by the closure of Bord na Mona’s peat facility at Littleton. This resulted in the loss of 125 jobs plus the loss to numerous service providers. This workforce was made up of general workers, electrical, mechanical, fitters, administrators and management. It has impacted on Littleton, Killenaule, Templetuohy, Thurles and surrounding areas.

The factory was part of the community since it opened in 1981. It was the life blood of the local rural economy. It provided quality employment and invaluable community support. It delivered a degree of job security to an area that otherwise devoid of industry.

“The closure of Littleton Plant was sudden, swift and greeted with widespread shock. The decision by Bord na Mona was noticeable for its lack of advance notice, and consideration for the employees or their dependent families. The redundancy package on offer was meagre and did not reflect the years of dedicated, committed and loyal service by the workers. We had to fight long and hard to secure an enhanced package. After a protracted struggle we got an agreement on terms which I presume will now become the blueprint for redundancy negotiations on behalf of the workers affected by the midland closures.

“What is evident and very clear is the lack of a strategy to provide alternative opportunities. There is no effort to maintain the rural infrastructure and support the communities that are so devastated by the resulting job losses.

“This is not just a rural matter. The people who can now see no future for themselves in their own locality have little choice. It’s either the curse of emigration or a move to our cities where they add to the demands being placed on a housing and healthcare system which is already at breaking point.

“The Bord na Mona announcement on the closures is long on aspiration and short on detail.

“A major plank of recent Bord na Mona announcements appears to be the development of biomass powered, power stations. This would be a welcome development – power generated in this way is more job sustaining than other green energy sources such as solar or wind.

“If the 500 alternative jobs that Bord Na Mona say can now be created are ever to materialise, they need the full resources and support of the State.

In Tipperary there are huge concerns that the 10,000 acre bog, stretching from Killenaule to Errill in Co. Laois is becoming prey to intruders and vandals. Bord na Móna must ensure that when production ceases next year, that as much of the bog as possible will be utilised for horticultural purposes, and that the vast area will be secured,” concluded Deputy Lowry.