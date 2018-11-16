Tipperary says a sad farewell to Garda Martin Hopkins as colleagues form guard of honour for final journey

Clonmel came to a standstill today for the funeral of Garda Martin Hopkins.

Martin died on Tuesday following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

His wife Karen Ferris has spoken this week about that brave fight and highlighting the huge toll that pancreatic cancer takes.

Large numbers of gardai from divisions across the country attended the Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Irishtown, and later formed a guard of honour as the cortege made its way through the streets of the town.

Many people lined the streets to pay their respects to a very popular member of the force.

His colleagues stood to attention as the coffin, draped in the Tricolour, was borne from the church.

The attendance included high ranking members of An Garda Siochana while Commissioner Drew Harris attended on Thursday night.

Garda Hopkins is survived by his wife Karen, three children Sebastian, Seonadh and Sadhbh, parents Margaret and Gerry, sisters Sandra and Caroline, mother-in-law Peggy, father-in-law Jimmy, adoring extended family, friends and colleagues.