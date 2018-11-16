'My Tipperary Life' with Johnny B of the 'Two Johnnies'

Along with Johnny Smacks, Johnny B forms one half of the hit Cahir-based comedy duo The Two Johnnies. Tipperarylive.ie asked Johnny B for some of his thoughts on the Premier County, Tipperary

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in tipperary?

I’d like to see a hurling match — a good club game would do me — climb Galtymore, and go for a few pints. I’m hoping they'll re-open Graigue pub up near The Vee. They have Guinness on tap and a toilet across the yard.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Apart from myself (chuckles Johnny B), I think Eoin Kelly and the boys winning the All-Ireland in 2010 ended the recession for Tipperary. That was Tipperary’s own little Italia ’90

What’s your first tipperary memory?

Going to matches with my father. When we were young, we’d be brought down to the Swiss Cottage in Cahir. That’s one of the nicest sites in the county. Seeing John Leahy doing the business in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and bringing our own sandwiches.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Johnny Snacks says definitely Roscrea. He thinks they’re very friendly with a great community spirit. I have to say I like my own little town of Cahir. It’s a very nice town and they put in a great effort to keep Cahir looking well.

I’d have to give a nod to the Tidy Towns Committee. My own neighbours and friends would be involved. And just outside of Cahir you have Glengarra Woods, which is lovely.

What is the biggest challenge facing tipperary today?

I suppose trying to hold on to young people. You have too many people moving to Cork and Dublin, especially from the smaller villages. We need more women (laughs Johnny). All the young farmers — if we could organise somewhere they could find women, we could keep them in the parish.

what do you think of the re-unification of county tipperary?

I haven’t seen any difference, to be honest. I don't see the potholes being filled any quicker but it’s probably better in terms of promoting Tipperary as a brand.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I’d give Killenaule to County Kilkenny (laughs Johnny B). I’d bypass Tipp town. There are so many empty units there on the main street. They’ve got to do something, just to get people back into the centre of town.

You see it in Clonmel too. Cahir has the castle and the car park.

Tipperary could do with an area like that for people to socialise in.