Homeowners nationwide urged to avail of energy efficient grants to beat the cold winter snap

As the cold weather sets in, homeowners nationwide are urged to avail of up to 50% grants to carry out cost effective and sensible energy measures in their homes. These include insulation, window upgrades and advanced ventilation. Heat and hot water are provided by renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic panels and heat pumps.

Now in its 5th year, SuperHomes Ireland has supported over 150 homeowners across Ireland to carry out these measures and bring their homes to A3 standard resulting in reduced energy costs and warmer, healthier homes.

One homeowner who availed of the grant and had her home upgraded said, “We saw the benefits immediately. We had the most comfortable winter. Now you don’t know how cold it is until you go outside,” while another said, “All the draughts in the house have been eliminated, the kids are happier to use their bedrooms and we’ve been able to get rid of the oil tank and boiler,”

Homeowners interested in availing of this funding in 2019 can apply on www.superhomes.ie

SuperHomes Ireland is an initiative of Tipperary Energy Agency and supported by Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland, ESB and the European Investment Bank.