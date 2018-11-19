Make this a Christmas to remember with the Irish Hospice Foundation

Journalist Laura Kennedy is urging people to support those facing bereavement across Ireland this Christmas by donating to the Irish Hospice Foundation’s (IHF) Never Forgotten Appeal.

After the untimely death of her mother Emma three years ago, the Limerick native was plunged into her own journey of grief and loss.

“After my mother died in November 2015, I hardly knew who I was. As I began the process of grieving, the shape of my life without her would come to me in realisations that felt like an angry punch to the gut. Those punches still come, three years later. For me, my mother is still Christmas – I make the food she made, I tell stories about her, I remember her. I adapt, because I must. She is gone, but not completely, because my brother and I are still here. This Christmas I am proud to support the IHF and all the work they do for the bereaved.”

Every year 30,000 people in Ireland die and on average 10 people are directly affected by a death. This means up to 300,000 people will experience the pain of loss this Christmas. The IHF is dedicated to working with those facing dying, death and bereavement. Its mission, delivered through its support, education and advocacy programmes is to strive for the best end-of-life and bereavement care, for all.

The Never Forgotten Appeal invites people to remember their special someone this Christmas and support the vital work of the IHF as they help those nearing death or experiencing bereavement. Each donation also allows people to compose a personal message in memory of those they love who have died which is then handwritten into the 2019 Book of Remembrance. The 2019 Book of Remembrance will be proudly displayed in the Irish Hospice Foundation library. People can donate online at www.neverforgotten.ie

IHF CEO, Sharon Foley commented: “Grief is difficult all year round but special occasions like Christmas can be particularly hard for those who are bereaved. Let’s cherish the memories of our loved ones who have died by making this a Christmas to remember.”

“Our Never Forgotten Appeal is one way in which you can honour a loved one who has died and at the same time make a real difference to others at the end of life or those left bereaved. All donations go towards the work of the IHF in bereavement and to providing better care and support for those who are bereaved.”

The IHF relies on public donations to fund its services. Our work in Bereavement includes:

- Over 2600 individuals and healthcare professionals trained in bereavement annually

- Co-ordinating the Irish Childhood Bereavement Network (ICBN)

- A Hardship Fund for helping people and families with funeral costs

Go to www.neverforgotten.ie to make a vital donation in memory of the one you love.