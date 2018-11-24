Mental health, financial debt and rural crime highlighted by ICSA

ICSA rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has spoken of the need for people to “go the extra mile for their communities” at a public meeting focusing on the issues of Rural Isolation and Mental Health

“Isolation, mental health issues and financial debt are all features of everyday life in rural Ireland. Particularly now, in the weeks leading up to Christmas, we all need to make a special effort to keep our rural communities strong and inclusive,” he told the meeting in Bridgetown, County Clare.

Mr Sherlock said that many people found themselves living alone in isolated areas with little or no contact from the outside world with poor phone coverage and often non-existent broadband.

“It’s not hard to see why a culture of silence and keeping things to yourself has built up, but times have changed and the message has to be delivered to each and every single person that most of us are in the same boat in some way, shape or form and that support is available,” he said.

This is particularly important when it came to mental health and financial debt. As pressures mount people can freeze with panic which allowed the confusion and fear to become all consuming, said Mr Sherlock. “The shadow cast by rural crime was also once again highlighted. ICSA will continue to emphasise the need for more resources for community policing,” said Mr Sherlock.

The meeting was also addressed by the Gardai and Lisheen House Suicide Prevention.