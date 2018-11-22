Tipperary fire service holds road safety event for students

Tipperary Fire & Rescue Service in collaboration with An Garda Siochana, HSE and the RSA are hosting a road safety event in the Clonmel Park Hotel next Tuesday, November 27 from 9.30am to 3.30pm for secondary school students from around Tipperary.

Over 450 students have confirmed their attendance by invite only.

This event is geared towards students from Transition Year through to 6th year that are likely to be obtaining a driving licence in the near future.

Speakers will include the coroner who will speak about the effect of driving under the influence and the tragic result of road traffic accidents.

Another presentation will be that of a family member who has been affected by a road traffic accident.

After lunch the students will be directed to the car park where a member of Clonmel Fire Station will talk them through a road traffic collision which will have been staged in the enclosed car park.

During this demonstration casualties will be removed by different means - one in the back of an ambulance, one in handcuffs and another by the local undertaker.

Also on site will be a roll over simulator where students will be able to see firsthand in the simular the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt while driving.