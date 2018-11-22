DEMONSTRATION

Tipperary fire service holds road safety event for students

Tipperary Fire & Rescue Service in collaboration with  An Garda Siochana, HSE and the RSA are hosting a road safety   event in the Clonmel Park Hotel  next Tuesday, November 27   from 9.30am to 3.30pm for secondary school students from around Tipperary.

Over 450 students have confirmed their attendance  by invite only.

This event is geared towards students from Transition Year through to 6th year that are likely to be obtaining a driving licence in the near future. 

Speakers will include the  coroner who will  speak about the effect of driving under the influence and the tragic result of road traffic accidents.

 Another presentation will be that of a family member who has been affected by a road traffic accident.

After lunch the students will be directed to the car park where a member of Clonmel Fire Station will talk them through a road traffic collision which  will have been staged in the enclosed car park. 

During this demonstration casualties will be removed by different means - one in the back of an ambulance, one  in handcuffs and another  by the local undertaker. 

Also on site will be a roll over simulator where students  will be able to see firsthand in the simular the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt while driving.