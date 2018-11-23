Tipperary champions Fethard turn on the style at annual dinner/dance

On Saturday last, Fethard Ladies Football Club held their 4th annual Dinner Dance and medal presentation night in the Clonmel Park Hotel. Special guests on the night were Tipperary Senior Footballer and All-Star nominee, Aishling Moloney, County Board Chairman, Lar Roche and his wife Gemma, and Canon Tom Breen A.P. and Fr. Liam Everard P.P.

Club chairman Michaél Spillane welcomed everyone to the celebration and introduced the special guests present.

Fethard Ladies Football team members who received medals for winning the U14 Division 1 League; U14 Community Games County, Munster and All-Ireland (bronze medal winners).

Following dinner, enjoyed by over 145 young players along with coaches and parents, medals were presented by Aishling to the successful team members playing in the following grades: U14 Division 1 League winners; U14 Community Games County, Munster and All-Ireland bronze medal winners; U16 A Championship winners; U17 Division 1 League winners; U19 A Championship winners; and Intermediate Championship winners. Presentations were also made to the most improved players in U14, which went to Anna Prendergast and Aine Gayson, and in U16 to Aoife Morrissey and Nell Spillane.

The U14 trainers – Seanie O’Loughlin, Ed Collum, Sandra Spillane, Michaél Spillane, Willie Morrissey and Bill Fogarty; the U16, U17 and U19 trainers – Michaél Spillane, Willie Morrissey, Chris Coen and Annette Connolly; and the Intermediate trainers – Chris Coen and Sharon O’Meara, were all presented with framed team photos as a thank you for their time and commitment to their teams.

Fethard Ladies Football team members who received medals for winning the U16 A Championship; and the U17 Division 1 League.