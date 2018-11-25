Young farmer Eoin Burns makes West awake to Herdwatch app

Eoin Burns runs a beef finishing family-run farm across 75 acres in Corofin, County Galway.

The 28-year-old farmer operates a store-to-beef system, bringing all cattle to beef at approximately 24 months of age.

Growing up, Eoin was always an active member on his family farm in Corofin.

In 2015, he took over the reins of the family farm from his father, Gerard.

However, he noted that his father was still very active around the farm.

Eoin echoes the issue on who makes the final decision when it comes to running the farm.

“In the end, nine times out of 10, my father made that decision. When he transferred the farm over to me, I’d like to say it has changed, but it hasn’t.”

Determined to put his stamp on the farm Eoin started making some changes.

With an eye on health and safety, Eoin constructed a new four-bay slatted unit, to make the day-to-day running of his enterprise both easier and safer for himself and Gerard.

Eoin also relies on Herdwatch keep his paperwork up-to-date.

Technology is changing the face of Irish agriculture and Eoin has adapted to this change.

After learning about the Herdwatch app from his girlfriend, Karen, he was very impressed with how easy many tasks could become.

Eoin openly admits that he is not a “very tech guy”, but outlines how the app is easy for both young and older generation farmers to use.

“I don’t think I’m as tech savvy as the average 28-year-old, but the way the Herdwatch app is designed is very user friendly."

Eoin explains how the Herdwatch app ensures he is complaint at all times.

“So for TB testing, I can just look at my phone and straight away I can see which cattle are out of date, so I know I have to get a private TB test for those before I can sell them,” he says.

Before introducing Herdwatch to his farm, he would have to go look through cards and paperwork, but now he has it all on his phone for whenever he needs it.

Eoin uses the app when he purchases feed, medicine and when he is administrating medicine.

He credits Herdwatch for being extremely helpful when it comes to recording data under Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS).

“When I started using it, I got a 30-day free trial; that was six or seven months ago and it’s been vital ever since.”

