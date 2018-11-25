Fianna Fail candidate Sandra Farrell says long term care of old ‘must be addressed’

The ongoing challenges in meeting the care needs of older people must be addressed by the Government, according to Sanrda Farrell, Fianna Fáil election candidate.

She was commenting after a Dáil motion on the need to deliver a sustained and significant increase in investment in home support to meet existing unmet need and future requirements, and for home support to be provided on a daily basis, all week.

“Long term demand for care, is continuing to grow, and we now have the scandalous situation of 6,200 people waiting for home care packages to be approved,” she said. “Providing additional support in the form of home care packages, respite care and home help is best for the person and best for the State.”

Ms Farrell said that keeping people in their home for as long as possible delivered better results, and that older people who get to stay in their home, surrounded by friends, family and neighbours did better than those who lived in nursing homes.

“It costs the State three times as much to look after an older people in a nursing home compared to in the home,” she said.