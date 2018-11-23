Repairs planned for rust damaged Co. Tipperary railway footbridge 

A footbridge over the railway line in Carrick-on-Suir needs to be replaced because of rust damage but repairs are to be carried out on it in the short term.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District engineer Willie Corby updated councillors on the condition of the Clairin footbridge at the District's last monthly meeting at Carrick-on-Suir's Nano Nagle Community Rescoure Centre.

He stressed he didn't regard the bridge to be at any risk of collapse.

He told councillors the Council has agreed with Iarnród Eireann for repairs to be carried out in the short term.

However, In the medium term the footbridge bridge will have to be replaced. Its structure had got quite rusty in places, he said.