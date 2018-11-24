American visitors learn from Clonmel's success

Above - Two members of the Western Massachusetts Pollinator Network planted two trees in Mulcahy Park, Clonmel during their visit to Ireland to find out about the All Ireland Pollinator Plan from national pollinator award winners, Clonmel Tidy Towns. From left, Martin Behan, Clonmel Tidy Towns; Tom Sullivan, Western Massachusetts Pollinator Network; Roisin O'Grady, heritage officer of Tipperary County Council; Frank O'Donoghue, Clonmel Tidy Towns; Peggy MacLeod, Western Massachusetts Pollinator Network; and Martin Fahey, Clonmel Tidy Towns

The Clonmel Tidy Towns group recently hosted a visit by Peggy MacLeod and Tom Sullivan, members of the Western Massachusetts Pollinator Network in the United States, during their trip to Ireland to learn about the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan run by the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

Established by the Heritage Council, the National Biodiversity Data Centre is an organisation which collects and manages data on Ireland’s biodiversity in order to document our wildlife resource, and to track how it is changing over time.

And what better place than Clonmel, the Vale of Honey itself, for the Americans to visit, after the town won the overall Pollinator Award at this year's Tidy Towns awards.

Peggy MacLeod and Tom Sullivan were brought on a tour of Clonmel by Tidy Towns members. To mark the occasion a fruit tree and native birch tree, both of which are Irish and pollinator-friendly, were planted in Mulcahy Park.

As well as winning the national pollinator award, Clonmel won its 11th gold medal in-a-row in the 2018 Tidy Towns competition.

The local committee is now appealing for more people to join the group and help maintain and further improve the appearance of the town.

“While the scourge of litter and illegal dumping remains, collecting this rubbish is only one aspect of our work”, say Tidy Towns members Martin Behan and Frank O'Donoghue.

They are very grateful to the Borough Council staff, the local business community and residents associations for all their help and co-operation, as they look forward to even more improvements next year.

Bee-friendly plants were provided at the Tobaraheena roundabout and it's hoped that the wildflower feature of the Moangarriff roundabout will be extended to the Cahir Road roundabout, while the Dungarvan Road roundabout will also be renovated. They are also looking forward to the new signs at the Blueway.

Anybody interested in helping Clonmel Tidy Towns should contact Frank O'Donoghue at 087-9114660 or Martin Behan, 086-3694647.