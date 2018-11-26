Tipperary man John McCormack is honoured for his work with Thurles Lions Club

Thurles man John McCormack was honoured on Saturday night last when the Anner Hotel was the venue for the Thurles Lions Club Charter Ball.

To a standing ovation John was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship for the multiple ways in which he has contributed to the development of the Club’s activities in Thurles.

The 52 member strong club welcomed the District Governor Frank O’Donoghue and his wife Elaine to the event which was also attended by representatives of the Roscrea and Kilkenny Lions Clubs.

Also in attendance were Jackie Cahill, TD, and Councillors Seamus Hanafin and David Doran.

Master of Ceremonies Lion Sinead Ni Riain extended a warm welcome to all.

President Joe Putti expressed his gratitude for the commitment of the members whose hard work has marked the Thurles Club out for the breadth and depth of the various initiatives it is involved in.

He highlighted in particular the work being done to increase the provision of social housing units in the town for those in need in the community, a programme that is being very competently managed by Lion John McCormack.

A new initiative which has commenced in 2018 is the Blue Door Project which offers a safe environment for people to drop in for a cup of tea and where those grappling with addiction can avail of counselling services. Lion Kay Cantwell was thanked for her work in leading this project.

The Vintage and Classic Car Show has become a staple on the Thurles Lions annual calendar in the past couple of years. This is not just a car exhibit but a veritable community fest.

A new initiative currently being worked on is the development of a Camino type walk in Thurles along the River Suir.

He acknowledged in particular the work and dedication of Gary Roche, Eamon Medley and Pat McCoole in preparation for the Charter celebrations.

In his address the President spoke about the importance of contributing to one’s community and seeking to help those in need saying that one must seize the initiative where one sees need rather than waiting for others to respond, quoting John Donne’s poem No Man is an Island.

District Governor Frank O’Donoghue spoke about the founding of the Lions Club in 1917 by Chicago businessman Melvin Jones.

He said he was an example of a person who saw needs in his community and sought to answer these needs.

He complimented the Club on the extent and variety of voluntary works it is involved in and said that with over 1.4 million Members globally, Lions International is the largest service organisation in the world.