Three Co. Tipperary people appear before court charged in connection with break-in at farm near Carrick-on-Suir

Two Carrick-on-Suir men and a woman from Clonmel appeared before a district court today (Monday) charged with burglary related offences at a farm in a rural community near Carrick-on-Suir at the weekend.

The two men, aged 39 and 26, and the 22 year-old woman appeared before Waterford District Court this morning charged in connection with the break-in at a farmyard at Monadiha, Rathgormack around 1am on Sunday.

They were remanded on bail to appear before a future district court sitting.