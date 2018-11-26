CRIME
Three Co. Tipperary people appear before court charged in connection with break-in at farm near Carrick-on-Suir
Two Carrick-on-Suir men and a woman from Clonmel appeared before a district court today (Monday) charged with burglary related offences at a farm in a rural community near Carrick-on-Suir at the weekend.
The two men, aged 39 and 26, and the 22 year-old woman appeared before Waterford District Court this morning charged in connection with the break-in at a farmyard at Monadiha, Rathgormack around 1am on Sunday.
They were remanded on bail to appear before a future district court sitting.
