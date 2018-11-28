Man in his thirties in critical condition after road traffic accident

Clonmel gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact in relation to a serious road traffic accident on the outskirts of Clonmel which left a man in his thirties in a critical condition.

The incident happened at around 6:30pm on Tuesday on the N24 between the Cahir Road roundabout and Condon’s Cross at Knockanore.That section of the road was closed off for some hours to allow forensic teams carry out an examination of the area.Traffic was diverted by St.Patrick's Well.The road re-opened shortly before midnight.

A male pedestrian in his 30s was struck by a lorry causing serious injuries.He is a local man and was unaccompanied at the time accident.He was taken to South Tipperary Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Supt.Willie Leahy said the stretch of the road was very busy at that time of the day .He called on people who were in the vicinity to contact the station in Clonmel.

"We would like to hear from motorists, cyclists, joggers and walkers who were in the area of the Cahir Road roundabout at the Questum centre from six o clock onwards and to anybody who was in the area from that roundabout out to Condons Cross" said Supt.Leahy.

On Wednesday morning Supt.Leahy said the man was still in a critical condition in South Tipperary General Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.