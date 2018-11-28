Baring it all for South Tipperary Hospice

If you noticed any suspicious activity behind the bushes or out in the fields around Moyglass during the summer there was a very good reason for it.

It was all top secret to ensure no snoopers got in on the act as courageous men and women bared all to make a calendar for the South Tipperary Hospice.

The calendar was planned and a July silage extravaganza event hosted by the Coolmoyne and Moyglass Vintage Club, were organised to raise funds for the hospice.

Local photographer Clodagh Blake was sworn to secrecy for the duration of the six week shoot.

“We kept the location of the photo shoots top secret. Nobody knew” said Clodagh.

“It was my first time ever doing nude shots. I made people relax and was very discreet” said Clodagh.

The calendar was the idea of Lar Fanning, a vice chairman of the vintage club, and now a seasoned calendar model.

“When I first suggested a calendar like this they told me to go away, I was mad” said Lar.

Lar said the primary objective was to raise funds for the South Tipperary Hospice.

“There is enough misery in the world and I wanted it to be a bit of a laugh as well” said Lar.

He said the utmost discretion was required to keep the locations for the picture shoots quiet.

“It is a very sensitive situation and we did not want anybody snooping or anybody taking pictures on their phones” said Lar.

“”I wanted it to be bold and cheeky but not rude” said Lar.

Some pictures taken were considered a bit too risky and ended up on the cutting room floor as did a few others.

“When people saw some of the pictures they got cold feet at the last second” said Lar.

Some familiar faces can be seen in the calender such as Bubbles O'Dwyer along with his Killenaule GAA teammates and former rugby stars John the Bull Hayes and Denis Leamy.

This Friday night the proceeds of the Silage Extravaganza and the proceeds of the sale of the calendar to date will be presented to the South Tipperary Hospice in

Tynans public house.