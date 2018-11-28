Tipperary man aged in 40s charged with having €36,000 of cocaine for sale or supply

A man has been charged with having over €36,000 of cocaine for sale or supply.

Before the district court was Brendan Kelly (42), 3 St Mary’s Road, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, charged with drug possession, having drugs for sale or supply, and having drugs for sale worth over €13,000, at Knocknamoe, Abbeyleix, on August 16 this year.

At last week’s Portlaoise District Court, there was a State objection to bail.

Garda evidence outlined that on August 16 this year, a vehicle was stopped and searched and in the footwell of the front passenger seat was discovered cocaine, worth an estimated €36,260. It was also alleged that the accused had €1,950 in cash.

The garda said that if convicted under section 15a of the Misuse of Drugs Act, the accused could face up to life imprisonment.

The garda said that further charges against the accused were likely.

The garda also gave evidence that the accused’s home was searched and it was alleged that cocaine and “dealing paraphernalia” was located.

The garda further told the court that it was alleged that the accused had approached members of the gardaí on two separate dates in October, offering them money in return for certain assistance.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the accused was currently adhering to strict bail conditions and there had been no breaches. He said the accused enjoyed the presumption of innocence.

In ruling, Judge Catherine Staines said that there were very strict bail conditions on the accused and he was signing on daily at the garda station. She said she would extend bail and put the matter back to January 17 next, for the serving of a book of evidence.