Irish lotto luck for County Tipperary punter

A very lucky punter from Tipperary has become the latest player to revel in a large Irish lotto windfall as a result of a small bet on their lucky numbers.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a €10 treble in their local BoyleSports shop in Tipperary on the three numbers 8, 9, and 10 to be drawn during Wednesday’s Irish Lottery Lotto Main draw.

Astonishingly, all three numbers were revealed, defying odds of 625/1 and securing the native from the Premier County an incredible €6,260.

Leon Blanche, Head of Communications for BoyleSports commented: “The numbers betting windfalls just keep coming for BoyleSports customers with the latest occurring in one of our County Tipperary shops seeing a customer walk away with a fantastic €6,260 for their €10 bet. We are thrilled to see so many of our customers reap the rewards of our generous odds on Lotto numbers betting and with Christmas just around the corner, it couldn’t have come at a better time.”