December Panto banter at the Source in Thurles

Rehearsals are well and truly underway for Thurles Community Pantomime Society’s 2018 production of Sleeping Beauty.

The cast and crew have been working hard since September and hope that this year’s production will be better than ever. The society’s previous productions have not bowed to the conventional fairy tale formats and this year is no different. This production of Sleeping Beauty is visually influenced by Netflix’s “Stranger Things”, and the Princess is not the “Damsel in distress” type who is waiting for her “one true love”.

Your little girls will love Aoife Dempsey’s feisty, brave and fun-loving Princess Beauty, while Johnny Fogarty, (Dame Merriweather) Josh O’Connor and Jack Shanahan (Tick and Tock) provide slapstick and puns that will have all the family roaring with laughter.

Siobhán Carew’s portrayal of the wicked fairy Carabosse provides just the right amount of tension, which is fabulously balanced by the hilarious duo of Fairy Flora and Fairy Pip (Trisha Kenny and Tommy Kennedy). There will also be an appearance from a certain controversial Irish MMA fighter, who may cause some trouble for our heroes! This show truly provides entertainment for all the family, and is a lovely way to spend some time out over the Christmas.

The society will be holding their annual bucket collection on December 1st, so look out for them in their fancy dress costumes and please show your support for this project which includes so many people of all ages and disciplines from around our community.

Tickets for the Sleeping Beauty are on sale from The Source Box Office (0504) 90204, or online www.thesourceartscentre.ie. Dates and times are as follows; December 28th - 7pm, December 29th 2pm, December 30th - 2pm and 7pm, December 31st 2pm and 7pm. Book now, tickets are selling fast!