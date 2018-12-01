Clonmel Citizens Information Centre has touched many lives in a positive way

A service that is used and trusted by the people of Clonmel and district has celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The Clonmel Citizens Information Centre, which is located at Market Place, welcomed past and present volunteers to Raheen House Hotel when it celebrated this special milestone.

In a warm tribute, District Mayor Richie Molloy praised the centre for the one-to-one service it provides, which he said was its strongest forte.

“That one-to-one service is missing from government departments. Many people, when they ring government departments, start speaking when the recorded message is still playing. It's very frustrating to ring and get a message”.

He said that people were also “terrified” of incurring legal costs and it was great to have the opportunity to speak to a solicitor free of charge at the centre, a service that’s available one evening each month.

On behalf of the people of the town, the District Mayor paid tribute to the volunteers who keep the centre alive.

“They are doing trojan work and I know from my work with family carers that the biggest problem is getting the proper information. Lots of people have difficulty accessing information and that’s the role the centre plays”.

Above - Mayor Richie Molloy helps Nancy Swift who, with 36 years service, is the longest-serving volunteer of the Clonmel Citizens Information Centre, to cut the cake to celebrate the centre’s 40th anniversary at the celebration event held at Raheen House Hotel

The special guest at the event was Donal de Buitléir, who is originally from Clonmel and is currently the chairman of the Low Pay Commission.

As the former chairman of the National Social Services Board, which evolved into the Citizens Information Board (http://www.citizensinformationboard.ie/en/), he recalled attending the opening of the new Citizens Information Centre in Clonmel with then Minister Dermot Ahern in July 1998.

“The white economy is work done on a voluntary basis to a professional standard, and that sums up the people in this room”, he stated.

Jim Keating, the chairperson of Clonmel Citizens Information Centre, recalled that, 40 years ago, Paul Morris and the members of the local community council took the initiative to establish the service. He thanked Mr. Morris and the many others who had chaired committees and boards and worked on the organisational side of the centre.

Mr. Keating said that the early volunteers had to overcome many obstacles. For many years it was a voluntary organisation 100 per cent and run by volunteers who had to fundraise to support the centre and go in at weekends to paint the building and maintain the services.

He said that the leadership of Eleanor McGrath, who for many years was the voluntary organiser, and that of other organisers led to a service that was “used and trusted by the people of Clonmel and district.

“The clients and customers are the most important people because it’s them we’re trying to help”.

While there were many changes in the way the system operates, he said the central core remained as always - “to listen closely to the clients, learn what they want and try to help them the best we can, and get them what they're entitled to and need”.

Grainne Griffin, senior manager of the Citizens Information Board, said it was great for people to be greeted by a friendly face, compassion and guidance in times of crisis.

She said the centres were able to step in at a vulnerable point in people’s lives, and were willing to go a step further by working with people over time to help them achieve their rights.

