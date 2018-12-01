Discarded wheel bin is blocking bridge in scenic area of Tipperary

There appears to be a discarded wheel bin under the concrete bridge which spans the stream at the entrance to the river field opposite the bottle bank in Marlfield village in Clonmel, writes Marlfield correspondent Bernard Lennon.

“The bin is causing a major blockage, with weeds and small branches forming a dam causing the stream to flow down the road, making a right old mess”, he says.

“The staff from the Borough Council will try to remove it but it is no easy task due to the volume of water and confined working space”.

Meanwhile, David Sheehan is working at the railings in the bird viewing area at Marlfield Lake. He is preparing the railings for painting when the weather improves and has a lot of chipping, sanding and cleaning to do first before he dips a brush into a can of paint.

Please obey the wet paint signs and ensure the little ones are kept away until the railings are dry.

The hedge along Marlfield Lake got a lovely trim last week. The hedge cutter did a nice, neat job and left everything tidy and clean afterwards.

Observant visitors to Marlfield who walk the Pondside road will notice what appears to be some missed patches at the top of the lake.

This is very deliberate, as the missed bits of growth are Japanese Knotweed, which is very invasive and cutting or breaking the stems encourages its spread.