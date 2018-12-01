Nenagh Hospital heart team honoured with Certificate of Commendation

The Heart Failure Support Unit (HFSU) and Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at Nenagh Hospital have been honoured with a Certificate of Commendation at the Irish Medical Times Healthcare Excellence Awards 2018.

The multidisciplinary team were recognised for their “focus on improving patient care, innovation and collaboration”.

The award category, Patient Lifestyle / Education Project of the Year, recognises their role educating patients with heart failure on self-care through chronic disease management and increasing exercise tolerance through cardiac rehabilitation thereby improving patient’s quality of life. The team manages patients from Tipperary, east Limerick and east Clare.

The team of Jacinta Walsh, clinical nurse manager II; Kathryn O’Brien, HF clinical nurse specialist; Ann Cantwell, cardiac rehabilitation coordinator; Sinead Killeen, acting physiotherapy manager; Agnes Carroll, clerical support; under the clinical leadership and expertise of Dr Syed Abbas, consultant cardiologist, and Dr Rajesh Kumar, cardiology registrar, were delighted to be recognised for their work.

The team acknowledges the support of medical and nursing colleagues and management and dedicated the award to the patients and/ families whose courage and resilience living with heart failure, is an inspiration.