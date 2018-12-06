Tipperary County Council signs contract for €1.26m road widening at Knockalton

Motorists using the Nenagh to Thurles road have been given advance notice that major road widening work is due to start there over the coming weeks.

The contractor has erected warning signs at Knockalton roundabout and near Kilkeary, and diversions will be in place.

No date has been given for when the work itself will commence, but the contract has been signed with the contractor.

Glas Civil Engineering Ltd have been awarded the contract for the road widening and pavement strengthening scheme.

The scheme commences just south of junction 25 with the M7, running for approximately 1.4km in the Thurles direction. The works will improve this section of road in terms of load carrying capacity, driveability, safety, drainage and journey time. The total project cost is approximately €1.26m.

Works will continue for a period of approximately six months. The road widening scheme involves reconstruction and widening of approximately 1.4km of roadway, undergrounding of overhead telecom services, alteration of ESB services and drainage works.

Cllr Mattie Ryan, Cathaoirleach for Tipperary County Council and Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District welcomed the news.

"This is a narrow section of the R498 where heavy goods vehicles have to stop in order to pass one another. The widening of this road will significantly improve safety for all road users. I would like to wish the contractors well, and ask that anyone commuting to or from this area be mindful of the disruption during the course of the project which the contractor and Council will aim to minimise," he said.

Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council said that the council was investing its own funding into this project in order to improve road safety and journey time on this strategic route.

"This project will bring improved infrastructure on the Nenagh to Thurles road. The Council is delighted that a contractor has been appointed to complete these works. These works will bring both social and economic benefits to the area. I would like to express my thanks to all road users and the local community in the Knockalton and Thurles Road area for their co-operation during these works," said Mr MacGrath.

Pictured above signing the contract for the work at Knockalton, Michèle Maher, administrative officer; Cllr John Carroll, Tommy Deely, executive engineer; Michael Woulfe, senior executive engineer; John Nolan, senior engineer; Patricia Fogarty, senior staff officer; Matt Shortt, director of services; John Bradfield, Glas Civil Engineering; Cllr Mattie Ryan, Cathaoirleach; Joe MacGrath, chief Executive; Declan Foley, Glas Civil Engineering