Five people with Tipperary addresses on latest tax defaulter list

A number of people living in Tipperary have appeared on the latest tax defaulter list published by the Revenue Commissioners.

The list covers the period from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018.

Among those handed down court penalties was Robert Bradshaw, a farmer, from Rathduff, Cullen, who was ordered to pay €10,000 for failing to make tax returns.

Gerard Reilly of 11 Kilnockin View, Fethard, was fined €2,500 for the misuse of marked diesel.

Two people were each fined €2,500 for cigarette smuggling.

There were Kyle Lucian Oniceag, Donohill, a mushroom farm operator, and Jonas Sadauskas, 12 Grove Street, Roscrea, €2,500.

Anatolie Popa, 7 Cluain Chaoin, Nenagh, was fined €2,500 for the illegal selling of cigarettes.

The list is published in the latest Irish Oifigiul.