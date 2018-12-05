Cloughjordan puts climate change and food on the menu for SpeakEATsy

A meal, music and mind matters will all combine in Cloughjordan this Saturday, December 8, for the next SpeatEATsy event.

Presenter of Down to Earth on Newstalk, environmental scientist and UCD climate change lecturer Dr Cara Augustenborg is the key conversationalist, in the event in the WeCreate Enterprise Centre.

Themed Soil and Climate Action, the event is timed to coincide with World Soil Day, the latest IPCC report and the COP 24 meeting in Poland.

Beginning at 7pm, the night kicks off with Templemore’s White Gypsy providing a complementary seasonal beer tasting.

An array of talent, including two bands, three poets, a singer songwriter, compelling conversation, sumptuous meal and DJs to finish, follows.

This includes music from the HQs, a family folk band who have developed their own combination of folk blues and hillbilly funk to form a unique harmonic sound. Newly formed Cloughjordan gypsy jazz combo the Cloughtown Swing Band will have their first public outing, while hugely popular speakEATsy regular Nicantsaoi will again feature, having released two new singles in recent months.

Poets include Earthman Bob, Martin McGuire and Mel White, while the conversation itself is on the topic of healthy soil and climate change with Dr Oliver Moore and Ms Augustenborg.

“I’m really looking forward to this conversation” said Cloughjordan resident Dr Moore, who works on agri-food policy matters for European NGO ARC2020, as well as lecturing in the Centre for Co-Operative Studies in UCC.

SpeakEATsy costs €30. To book, see www.cultivate.ie