Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival to raise funds for the homeless

The Nenagh Christmas Tree Festival takes place at St Mary's Church of Ireland from Wednesday, December 12.

Th charity partner this year is Focus Ireland: Challenging Homelessness, Changing Lives.

The festival will feature a display of decorated trees from members of the community, as well as raffles, seasonal produce and craft sales, afternoon teas, musical interludes and more.

New this year is a tree made of knitted and crocheted squares by talented people from all over the area.

Opening times are variable, but it is open by 1pm every day.

The festival will end on Sunday, December 16, with the carol service at 4pm