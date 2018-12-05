Francis Brennan to light up Thurles for Christmas with the big switch on

Ireland’s favourite hotelier and host of the hugely popular TV programmes ‘At Your Service’ and ‘Grand Tour’, Francis Brennan, will perform the official switch on of the beautiful Christmas lights in Thurles this Friday evening December 7 at 6.15pm on Liberty Square.

The turning on of the lights which will take place outside Scoil Angela, Ursuline primary school forms part of the Thurles Festive Fair. Many shops in the town are staying open late offering discounts, free giveaways, mulled wine and mince pies to add to the festive atmosphere in the Cathedral Town on the evening.

Santa Claus will also be arriving and may be on hand to assist Francis with the lights! He promises to have some treats for boys and girls who have been very good! There will be some live music too so all are invited to come along and join in the fun right in the heart of the town centre.

There is also an opportunity to meet Francis Brennan earlier when he will be signing copies of his new book ‘A Gentleman Abroad-Francis Brennan’s Travel Tales’ at Bookworm Bookshop, Liberty Square, Thurles at 5:00pm. An acclaimed author with a number of top titles to his name, Francis' books are always a big hit with young and old alike.

So make sure to get along to Bookworm on Friday evening to say hello to Francis and later on for the switch-on of the Christmas lights in the town - Thurles is the envy of all towns and villages in the region, such is the magnificence of the display going back through many years.