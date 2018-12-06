Student of Co. Tipperary school reaches national final of Lions Youth Ambassador awards

A student of Carrick-on- Suir's Edmund Rice Secondary School will represent Carrick-on-Suir in the national final of the Lions Youth Ambassador competition in January.

Sixth year student Joe Ryan qualified last Saturday for the national final of the competition that recognises young people for the volunteering work they do in their communities. He won the Lions regional final representing Carrick & District Lions Club.

Joe was chosen as Carrick Lions Club Youth Ambassador at the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre on November 21 after being interviewed by judges Pat Glavin of Carrick-on-Suir Library, local pharmacist Patrick Lannen and Margo Hayes of Tipp Co. Council.

He was one of nine young people nominated by schools, clubs and youth projects in Carrick-on-Suir for the local final.

His involvement in a range of community organisations impressed the judges. They include the Irish Red Cross, Waterford Marine & Rescue Service, Foroige and junior St Vincent de Paul at his school. He also did a sky dive for charity and went to Lourdes as a volunteer helper.

The other nominees were: Halel Musse, Miriam Daly, Mia Norris, Joe Ryan, Caitlyn Kiely, Aoife Hickey, Sophie Danagher, Jo Wooton and Lorna Hennessy.

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club chairperson John McNamara said the awards recognise the contribution made by young people who strive to nuture their community.

It also helps local clubs connect with the future activists and leaders of their communities.

"We are delight to involved in this project because it affords us the opportunity to encourage and support the young people of our district to be recognised and rewarded for their community work," he added.