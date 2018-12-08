Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says beef industry is ‘on its knees’ as prices fall

The beef industry is on its knees with cow prices down by 33 per cent since July 2018, according to Fianna Fail Spokesman on Agriculture Jackie Cahill.

“Farmer returns are simply no longer viable and are unable to keep their businesses viable. It’s getting worse not better, and it seems to me that the Government is turning a blind eye to their plight,” he said after he raised the matter with the Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar.

“All we hear from the Taoiseach and the Government is that the Beef Forum is looking into the issue, but farmers need action. Traditionally, beef prices rise in the run in to Christmas, but this year, they are actually falling,” he said.

The Thurles-based TD said that beef farmers were being put to the pin of their collars and were desperately worried about their futures.

“ A total of 40,000 head of beef are being slaughtered every week as there are no live exports at present,” said Deputy Cahill.

He said that this was a serious challenge that required a responsive Government and Department, as beef farmers needed action and support.

Meanwhile, Deputy Cahill ,welcomed the designation of over 267 new townlands under the Areas of Natural Constraints scheme.

The Areas of Natural Constraints scheme (ANC) deals with areas of land situated in the country which are designated as disadvantaged.

“While it is disappointing for the 69 townlands no longer eligible for the 2019 scheme, there are 267 new townlands in the county which will benefit from the new scheme and it is good news for the farmers working and living in these areas,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that for beneficiaries no longer eligible under the new designation, phase-out payments may be paid, set at 80 per cent of the 2007-2013 rates for 2019; and 20 per cent for 2020.

“For those that have lost out, this is a significant blow, he said.

However, The TD said that there was an appeal process and his offices across the county were ready and available to support any landowner in their dealings with the Department.

But he pointed out that the net increase in land eligible under this scheme is 15,801 hectares which was a significant improvement.

“This is part of a national change to the designation system with an additional 2000 townlands across the country becoming eligible. While the Department has announced these additions, it is important to remember that approval from the European Commission is required as they co-fund the scheme,” he said.

The Fianna Fail spokesman said that he was hopeful that this change will aid many local farmers who struggle on a daily basis attempting to farm land that is quite difficult.