The streets of Tipperary town Clonmel will come alive during Christmas Kids Carnival

A free-to-view, open air Christmas panto called The Gingerbread Boy (written and directed by Louise Garcia) comes to Mitchel Street in Clonmel, Tipperary on this Saturday, December 8 as part of the Christmas Kids Street Carnival.

The carnival is hosted by the Clonmel Busking Festival, in conjunction with Tipperary County Council.

A limited amount of free tickets will be available at the Clonmel Tourist Office (three per family) for popcorn, candy floss and free entry to a bouncy castle and Santa Dash.

Also in attendance will be a mini Polar Express train on tracks and a carnival games truck, situated at The Friary car park.

One of the highlights of the carnival will be the by-now customary Santa Dash from Lower Abbey Street to Mitchel Street at 3pm. There will be a hamper (sponsored by CeX Mitchel Street) for the winner.

The carnival kicks off at 2pm, with live music from some of Clonmel's youngest and most promising stars of the future, with the first panto performance at 2.30. After the dash at 3 o'clock music will continue on Mitchel Street until 4pm.

The second and last performance of The Gingerbread Boy will finish at 4.30 and will be followed by Christmas carols until 5pm, which will bring proceedings to a finish.

This promises to be a great Christmas festive event so please come along and be part of a great community celebration.

If the weather plays humbug and is poor, the panto will be performed under the arches at the Main Guard at similar times as advertised.

