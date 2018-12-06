Santa Claus pays early visit to Tipperary and Fethard on Friday

All children (and parents) take note that Santa will be arriving by sleigh at The Square, Fethard, on next Friday, December 7, at 2.30pm. A large crowd is expected to welcome him and join the carol singing by the pupils of Holy Trinity National School, followed by the official turning on of the Christmas Lights in Fethard.

Santa will then make his way to the Convent Community Hall, wherethe fabulous entertainment company, Giggles Entertainment, will be present with lots of special guests to entertain while Santa meets all his Fethard friends in his especially prepared grotto.

Red Remembrance Ribbons for Christmas

This year the ‘Red Remembrance Ribbon Christmas Appeal’, will also take place again. This is a time of year when we remember our family and close friends who have died and are no longer with us. As a mark of respect and remembrance, red ribbons are hung on Holy Trinity Parish Church railings over the festive season, where they will be blessed on Christmas morning.

These ribbons will be available for sale at €2 in Centra Supermarket, The Green, and Mandy’s Flower Shop, Main Street, and also on The Square on Friday, December 7. When purchased, you write the name of a deceased loved one you would like to remember on the ribbon, then they are hung on the Parish Church railings until Christmas when they will be blessed. All money raised will be used to bring some Christmas cheer to someone who is ill in our community. Thank you for your support with this appeal over the last few years and hopefully we will see lots of red ribbons on the church railings again this year.

Santa arrives by sleigh on Friday at 2.30 pm

This annual event is organised by the volunteers on the Convent Community Hall committee, who would really appreciate anyone who has a few spare hours available to help in setting up the hall on Thursday, December 6, or on Friday afternoon to help out when Santa arrives. A large crowd is expected and extra volunteers are badly needed for the smooth running of the afternoon. If you would like to help please contact Pamela at Tel: 086 8743752.

Please note that this is a free community event made possible with the financial backing of Tipperary County Council, and this year, Fethard Community Heritage Group (formerly Fethard Business and Tourism group), are very kindly making a financial contribution.

