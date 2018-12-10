Second man arrested in connection with Tipperary burglary

Gardai have arrested a second person in connection with an aggravated burglary in North Tipperary last October in which an elderly man was attacked.

The incident took place during daylight hours on Friday, October 12 in Borrisokane after a man in his 70's was attacked during a burglary in his home.

Gardai had already arrested one man in connection with the incident in the Tallaght area of Dublin on October 19.

A file is being prepared for the DPP in relation to the incident.

