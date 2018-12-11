Tipperary school's key role in social fabric of town

It has been a busy time at the Patrician Presentation School in Fethard with a lot of activity.

Thank you to all staff members, Parents Association, school mentors, Students Council and numerous students who helped out on the School’s Open Evening on Monday, November 26.

Our school has a rich cultural heritage in the Fethard Community and it is significant to see an increase in our school numbers in this anniversary year of the birth of Nano Nagle, the foundress of the Presentation Sisters, three hundred years ago.

The deadline for enrolment for the 2019-2020 school year is Friday next, December 14. If you have any further enquiries please contact the Principal, Mr Coffey at (052) 6131572.

UCD Success

The school would like to acknowledge the achievements of our recent past pupil from the Leaving Cert Class 2016, Orla Walsh.

Orla is in her 3rd year, studying Agricultural Science at UCD and was recently one of three students out of an initial cohort of over 300 students to receive a prestigious award from the UCD Faculty of Agricultural Science.

She received the award in recognition of her outstanding work and research in the area of Health and Safety in Agriculture and Food and Nutrition.

So as the 2018/2019 Champion for Change in Agriculture, Food and Nutrition she will be devoting a portion of her efforts and energies as a health and safety ambassador for the Agricultural Science Faculty at UCD.

Workshop on exercise and nutrition

Tipperary hurler, Noel McGrath, gave a workshop on exercise and nutrition to TY students on Tuesday last. Noel is a great role model for the students and we wish him well in both his professional and hurling careers.

Self-Defence

The TY students completed their Self-Defence module on Friday last.

We hope that this course will be of use to them as they become more independent and venture past Fethard and on to college.

Plastic Bottles

TY Students have been recycling green plastic bottles to construct a large Christmas Tree in the school front yard. They are half-way there but need more bottles to complete the project. If you have any empty green plastic bottles, large or small, could you hand them in to the school as soon as possible.