Tipperary sport and physical activity groups to benefit from dormant account funding

€96,770 in Dormant Accounts Funding will benefit a wide range of sport and physical activity measures in Tipperary, Fine Gael General Election Candidate Garret Ahearn has said.

Tipperary LSP received:

€20,000 under Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs

€10,000 under Youth Leadership

€15,000 under Volunteer Training & Support Programme

€10,000 under Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports

€41,770 under Urban Outdoor Adventure Hubs Phase 2

The investment will be administered by Sport Ireland and will aim to engage with communities across Tipperary, targeting people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.

Garret Ahearn said: “News of this new funding will be warmly welcomed by everyone involved in sport here in Tipperary.

“This announcement will see over €96,770 awarded to projects locally as well as significant funding for national projects such as coaching for young people and coaching for people with disabilities.

“The Local Sports Partnership Network carries out vital work in increasing participation, particularly among those sectors of society which are underrepresented in sport.

“This work is making a substantial contribution to the health and welfare of individuals, communities and the nation,” Fine Gael Candidate Garret Ahearn said.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin said: “Sport is vital for the growth of community and social cohesiveness in disadvantaged areas, and investment in the young people in these areas has long-term benefits both for their own health and for their engagement in society generally.

“The investment being announced today not only means that some of the successful programmes implemented over the last three years can be continued, it also allows for new initiatives and investment in disadvantaged communities.

“The programmes which will be implemented as a result of this funding will contribute significantly to the health and well-being of individuals and communities at a local level around the county.”