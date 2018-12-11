A Holycross evening with Tipperary native and retired Irish rugby star Alan Quinlan

Former Irish rugby international and current radio pundit Alan Quinlan, originally from Tipperary town, will be the guest of honour at Le Chéile, Holycross Ballycahill Health and Wellness open evening on Wednesday next December 12 at 8:00pm.

This event is entirely free of charge and no booking is required for anyone wishing to attend to listen to the renowned speaker who will chat about his life experiences on and off the field of play.

The theme 'Alan's Call' will focus on the promotion of emotional and mental well being and the call to seek and offer support to each other when required.

Other local services involved in similar supports will also participate on the evening including The Blue Door, Living Links and Holycross Ballycahill “Help” initiative.

Alan will share his own personal views and life experiences around the topic of emotional and mental health, and the best ways to support ourselves and each other. He will also delve into the highs and lows of competitive sport and share some good advice which he has picked up from his time in the game and from othersas well - Alan has worked with some of the biggest names in the game of rugby - players and coaches - and is very generous in his sharing of the tales and stories from his time at the very top of the game of rugby.

At the end of the evening when speakers have concluded their segment, the floor will be open to anyone who wishes to question, give their views, or share their own experiences. There will be plenty of times for this segment also which is very important in the context of the evening.

All are very welcome to come along to attend this free evening of chat and to ask questions or share views. Holycross Community Centre is the venue and the evening will commence at 8:00pm sharp. Tea/coffee and refreshments will be served afterwards.

So, mark the date in your diary and please do come along for what is promised to be, a very enlightening event. Bring a friend.