Three more apprenticeships for Tipperary ETB centre at Archerstown, Thurles

The Tipperary Education Training Board has been given the go ahead to add three more apprenticeship programmes to its already very successful centre in Archerstown, Thurles, the Tipperary Star can reveal this week.

Two plumbing and one additional electrical programme will be added to the six apprenticeships already in place and Chairman of the ETB, Cllr John Hogan, says that the extra boost will be great.

“At present we have 72 students on apprenticeships in Archerstown and a further 36 will be added to really boost the centre. We are already over subscribed and that is great news because it means that there is sustainability with the courses and those places will be taken up into the future. There are also a lot of other courses going on at the centre in the evening times and it is being widely used. This is exactly what we want to see and I am delighted with this. We are also in the process of adding an industrial kitchen which will be used in tuition for further programmes and courses. The department recognises that Thurles is an ideal location for apprenticeships because there is real value for money with the centre in Archerstown. It is working out very well indeed, with a lot more to come,” Cllr Hogan said.