Urlingford Tidy Towns Community Gathering

Urlingford Tidy Towns Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came along to the Community Gathering with Memorial Tree last Saturday evening.

It was a huge success and we hope to hold this event every December.

There was the Memorial Tree where one could put a decoration on it for a lost loved one, which was quite emotional for a lot of people. Fr Ollie Maher, blessed the tree and the decorations before they were placed.

There were hot refreshments and fresh baking, Mrs Claus was story telling and Santa also arrived on his sleigh after Mass.

The festive garden, along with the live crib were a huge hit.

We would like to thank everyone who donated items for this event and helped in any way, some of the local businesses were quite generous and we appreciate it.

Thanks goes to all the volunteers involved in the wreath making, all seven of them were hung on the Old School and looked gorgeous.

We are still selling lines for our Christmas raffle with great hampers and other prizes up for grabs which will take place on December 22, venue to be confirmed.

Pictured below the huge crowd who attended the Community Gathering with Memorial Tree in Urlingford last Saturday