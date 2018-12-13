Tipperary farmer to feature on RTE's Ear to the Ground this evening

A County Tipperary farmer will appear on RTE programme Ear to the Ground tonight, Thurles.

The programme will feature organic farmer Seán O'Farrell near Moneygall.

Over the last 18 years Seán has completely transformed the way this 60 acre holding is run. Today this mixed farm is an organic operation where Seán keeps beef, poultry and pigs as well as growing veg which he supplies to local restaurants and markets.

He also brings young, local farmers to his farm to teach them about what he is doing for the environment on his farm.

