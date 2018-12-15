Shop local bonanza hits Tipperary town

There was a great buzz of excitement on the streets of Tipperary town last Saturday as one of the biggest prize giveaways in the country took place.

Over the last few months, the admin team of the Tipp Town Facebook page had accumulated over €7K euros worth of prizes donated by Tipperary town and surrounding businesses to help promote ‘shop local’.

“In an amazing show of unity, businesses have been busy offering prizes to the Tipp Town Facebook Page,” explained Josephine Carroll, Administrator to the Tipp Town FB page. “Over 90 businesses privately messaged the page to offer what they could for the ‘Big Giveaway’ that is now in its second year. Their generosity doubled the size of the giveaway in comparison to last year.”

In an effort to promote Shop Local, businesses shared their promotions and posted to a FB audience of thousands on the Tipp Town page. The entire campaign led up to the massive give-away on December 8, where the vouchers and prizes were distributed to local shoppers in Tipperary town. The celebration centered on the Market Yard where the shoppers were treated to music from the CJ Kickham Reed & Brass Band and a visit from Santa and his elves.

Brendan Lonergan who is part of the administration team of the Tipp Town page was delighted with the event. “We cannot get over the amount of goodwill being shown by the business owners not only in the town but in the surrounding areas. . The whole idea is to encourage people to support local and showcase all the fabulous shops and services that we have here in Tipperary. We don't think any other town in Ireland has anything like this. We think it’s really important to say that not one business has been approached to give a prize, it was always up to the businesses to contact us.”

Shoppers were delighted to receive prizes and were happy to support local business. Tipperary citizen Jamie Victoria Wade summed up his experience in Tipperary town on Saturday. “We had the most amazing day. All the shops were so nice, gave us discounts and were delighted with business.

The buzz continued into the evening where the pubs were electric and everyone was in great swing. The spirit in town was alive and the admin behind the Tipp Town FB page brought so much joy to people with the draw - well done to all involved.”

Josephine and Brendan wish to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated prizes and helped made the day a wonderful success.

“Remember that although the massive give-away event is over, the message still continues which is to ‘please shop local, eat local, spend local and enjoy local’.

