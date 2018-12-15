Broadband problems for over 200 homes in Tipperary's largest town

More than 220 homes in the Crann Ard and Glencarra estates in Clonmel, Tipperary’s largest town, don’t have access to the SIRO broadband network because the developer hasn’t given permission to instal the network.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council that the residents of Crann Ard wouldn’t have access to SIRO until the estate was taken in charge.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose said she knew of people living 10 minutes drive out the road who had to come to Clonmel to send an e-mail because the broadband was so poor in their own area.

Local people were unable to operate the text alert security system in some areas because of problems with their broadband.

Cllr. Ambrose said that the broadband issue was “huge”.

She knew of people who had tried several providers in a bid to be connected.

The meeting was told that SIRO, the telecommunications service provider, had plans to connect a total of 8,693 homes in Clonmel with fibre broadband infrastructure.

SIRO had already provided fibre to-the-home connections to 479 home to date. The company planned to connect an additional 784 homes by next February, followed by another 1,119 in the second quarter of the year.

These would be divided between north and south of the railway tracks in the town.

