Corville NS salutes stars of ‘Annie JR’ Christmas show

Corville NS celebrated an outstanding production of Annie JR on Thursday evening, crowning an eventful year for the Roscrea school.

The musical took place over two evenings and both were sold out. “What a fantastic week this last week was for the school,” commented a spokesperson. “The standard of our school musical seems to go up and up every year.

“All the students and teachers involved should take great credit for what they have achieved. The production of Annie JR was outstanding for a primary school.

“From Annie, Mr. Warbucks, Donal Trump and Miss Hannigan all the way down to our Jingle Bell Rockers and Singers in the Rain, all our students shone brightly.

“They were met with standing ovations on both nights. Thanks to our audience for being so supportive, and thanks also to our many sponsors who helped us raise much needed funds that will hopefully go towards a new astro turf pitch for the school. We hope all our budding actors and actresses got plenty of rest over the weekend, as they were absolutely shattered in school on Friday. Good things happen when you work hard.”

Meanwhile, the school can also boast of having this year's County U/11 boys football champions, and in November, the fifth class took part in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JEP). Corville had four winners in the Credit Union art competition, the school choir sang in Thomond Park, and there is a special visitor coming to the school in January as part of the Blue Star project with fourth class. The green flag committee are targeting their seventh green flag, the quiz teams have been very busy, while the gardening club was hard at work all year.