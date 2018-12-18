Tipperary church hosts wonderful Christmas carols service

A large crowd attended the annual Christmas Carol Service held at Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Fethard, on Sunday, December 16.

Rev. Canon Barbara Fryday presided over proceedings which ran very smoothly, alternating between carols and readings from members of the community outlining the Christmas story.

Organist David Butler, Cahir, was at his usual best accompanying the congregation’s participation in the ceremony.

Fethard Choral Society also sang a selection of favourite Christmas carols.

The Gospel was read by Mr Ken Homfray, followed by Rev. Canon Barbara Fryday expressing her thanks to all involved and introducing the closing hymn.

Refreshments were then served to all present while season’s greetings were exchanged.