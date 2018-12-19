Peaky Blinders star, Tipperary actor Daryl McCormack, to join sleep out

Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack will join volunteers in Nenagh on Saturday, December 22, for the #TheBigSleepOut.

Daryl, one of Ireland’s rising stars, is returning to his native Nenagh for Christmas and will join the charity drive along with his mum, Theresa, at Pearse Street at 6pm on Saturday. The sleep out continues until 6am on December 23.

“We are very grateful to Daryl for giving us his time, and for helping to publicise this sleep out in his native Nenagh, said organiser Sandra Farrell, who is standing in the next general election for Fianna Fail.

“His role in Peaky Blinders opposite Cillian Murphy will catapult Daryl into the big time. He has played Othello in the Theatre Royal and also starred in Vikings, but everyone expects next year to be Daryl’s big breakthrough year, so we are delighted he’s such a proud Tipperary man and more than willing to join us for this worthy cause. We hope to see lots of people joining us outside my constituency office at 19 Pearse Street, Nenagh," she said.

Ms Farrell said that they hoped to have a selection of singers and musicians from 6pm to make it a festive family occasion.

"I’m appealing to people to join us on the night, if not for the sleep out itself, then just to support Nenagh Community Food Bank and help highlight food poverty.”

Ms Farrell and volunteers from Roscrea are planning a pop-up food bank in Roscrea on December 22, amid, what she said were growing public demand for help with weekly food supplies.

Ms Farrell founded Nenagh Community Food Bank last August.

“There is demand in Roscrea for a permanent food bank, but, unfortunately, we have to wait until next year to hear whether we can get EU funding for one. This pop-up food bank in the Scout’s Hall, Roscrea, on December 22 is the best we can do to help families this side of Christmas. Hopefully #TheBigSleepOut will highlight the need in Roscrea, while also helping to sustain the Nenagh Community Food Bank," she said.

“I wish it wasn’t the case but, as we have seen with Nenagh Community Food Bank, where we help approximately 500 people a fortnight with their weekly food supplies, demand is growing in Roscrea. I was approached by a number of community volunteers in Roscrea and asked about the prospect of opening a community food bank there. We are going to try our best but with Mid West Simon having their funds cut, we will need to secure EU funding next year to have a permanent food bank in Roscrea. I will be working with Mid West Simon to try and make this happen,” Ms Farrell, a former Mayor of Nenagh, said.

The pop-up food bank will be in the Scout’s Hall in Roscrea and will be open between 11am and 1pm.

“People can donate non-perishable food items to my constituency office in Nenagh, or to the Scout’s Hall in Roscrea. We are grateful for, and would like to publicly acknowledge, the help of Nenagh retailers - Sheedy’s Centra and O’Connor’s supermarket - for holding food collections for us this week. I have been very heartened by the response from the volunteers through Tipperary who have been offering to help, either through sponsorship or through taking part in the sleep out itself," she said.