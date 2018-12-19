Tipperary town traffic lights work is ill-timed at Christmas, claims TD

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on Tipperary County Council to immediately review the procedures it has in place for determining when traffic works take place, particularly in larger urban centres.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after frustration continues to mount in Tipperary Town regarding the significant delays caused by the introduction the new traffic lights in the town.

“I think most people would share the common sense view that when it comes to traffic works, unless it is a genuine emergency, then the works should be done at off-peak times.

In light of that it is inconceivable how works in Tipp Town could have been signed off just when the town is gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year.

The whole sorry spectacle is a slap in the face for Tipperary Town and demands an urgent review of how and when the timing of these works are determined.

We should be trying to avoid the imposition of obstacles to trade and visitors and not increasing them. I would have thought that was a fairly obvious and sensible position to take for Tipperary County Council also,” concluded Deputy McGrath.