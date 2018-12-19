Former briquette factory at Littleton 'preferred site' for the creation of new plastic recycling centre

AES Bord na Mona has announced that the former briquette factory at Littleton is the preferred site for the creation of a plastic recycling centre with the potential of creating 40 new jobs in phase one.

Representatives Geraldine Lynch and Eddie O'Loughlin told members of the Templemore/Thurles Municipal District that the project could be up and running by April 2019 provided an issue with power supply can be overcome.

The plant would take in all types of recyclable plastics and reprocess them into nuggets which can then be reused in a whole variety of manners.

The Bord na Mona plant closed with the loss of 124 jobs and it is thought that supervision and plant maintenance positions could be filled from those left without work as part of the 40 jobs.